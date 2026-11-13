St. Michael School girls defeat Combermere in Under-19 volleyball Published: November 13, 2026 | Updated: November 13, 2026 1 minute read The St. Michael School girls won their battle against Combermere as the C2A/NSC Under-19 Volleyball Competition continued recently. Let’s take a look. Post navigation Previous: A closer look at the Barbados Beach Soccer ChampionshipNext: Paris court annuls Sotheby’s sale of Pissarro painting linked to Nazi-looted art Related Stories 3 minutes read Trump to meet Xi and Putin in trilateral talks in China November 14, 2026 2 minutes read T&T probing AI videos falsely linking Defence Minister to sexual misconduct November 14, 2026 1 minute read New bonus challenge series set to boost 2027 racing season November 14, 2026 1 minute read Some US flights resume after nationwide ground stop November 14, 2026 1 minute read Thoroughbred Exhibition returns to Garrison Savannah after 10 years November 14, 2026 3 minutes read Final body recovered in search for six missing after Trinidad pleasure craft collision November 14, 2026 Top Stories US loses its measles elimination status after 26 years 1 US loses its measles elimination status after 26 years November 14, 2026 CDB official calls for greater investment in Caribbean economies 2 CDB official calls for greater investment in Caribbean economies November 13, 2026 Panama Genealogy Fair celebrates historical ties and Barbadian contributions 3 Panama Genealogy Fair celebrates historical ties and Barbadian contributions November 13, 2026 Taxation and policy master’s programme launched at UWI Cave Hill 4 Taxation and policy master’s programme launched at UWI Cave Hill November 13, 2026