St. Michael School unveils new cricket development facility

The St. Michael School now has two caged concrete practice pitches.

The new facility was unveiled yesterday through a partnership involving the Legacy Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Barbados Public Workers’ Co-operative Credit Union Limited, and the St. Michael School Alumni Association.

The dual practice wickets, which are intended to support youth cricket training and development, have officially been named the Noel Gittens and Ezra Moseley Cricket Development Facility.

Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Legacy Foundation, Ayo Burrowes, said the initiative forms part of the organisation’s efforts to support projects related to health, education and social development.

Principal Tanya Harding said that with limited space available on the school compound, the institution is pleased to have access to the facility.

Meanwhile, cricket coach Dario Cummins said he is relieved that the school finally has facilities it can call its own.