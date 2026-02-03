The St Patrick’s Roundabout in Christ Church will soon bear a new name: that of Sir Richard Cheltenham.

The announcement was made by Barbados Labour Party candidate for St Philip West, Kay McConney, at a spot meeting in the area last night.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says the renaming was done through the National Honours Committee, which agreed on the move about eight weeks ago.

She says the honour is well deserved.

The Prime Minister also says flyovers will be constructed if the BLP is re-elected.