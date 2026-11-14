St Peter are off to a winning start in the Block T20 Cricket Tournament with a 24-run victory over St Joseph in the tournament opener last night at Boscobelle.

Sent into bat, St Peter racked up 206 for two off their 20 overs, led by an unbeaten 79 from Seth Smith and 66 from captain Kyle Jordan.

In reply, St Joseph fought hard but eventually finished short on 182 for six.

Opener Romiro Stoute led with 66, while Jordan returned to take two for seven and Tremaine Dowrich claimed two for 33.