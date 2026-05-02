A St Philip family is mourning the loss of their loved one following a vehicular accident which claimed his life.

Police reported the fatal collision on April 30 along Lucas Street at its junction with Sanford, St. Philip, around noon.

Police Communications and Public Affairs Officer, Acting Inspector Ryan Brathwaite, says preliminary investigations revealed that a motor van was travelling along Lucas Street in the direction of King George V Memorial Park when the driver lost control and collided with a concrete structure.

He was transported by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Resident Mitchinson Young, also known as Dave, who lives in the area where the accident happened, says this is not the first time a collision has occurred there.

He is calling for a barricade to be erected to prevent vehicles from sliding off the road.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s sister, Charmaine, who spoke off camera, says he was a great individual who will be missed.

She says on a day like Labour Day, he would usually be at one of the many cricket matches held in St Philip.

Charmaine says she last saw her brother on Sunday.