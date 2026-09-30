Patients visiting the St Thomas Outpatient Clinic will now benefit from a faster, more streamlined check-in experience through the launch of a new digital check-in system, being introduced as a pilot project.

GovTech Barbados, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, launched the new digital patient registration and queue management solution a few weeks ago, on September 8.

The system was developed to improve the current check-in process at the St Thomas Outpatient Clinic.

For the first time, patients will be able to see their position in the queue on a screen.

Healthcare staff will have real-time visibility of patient flow, from registration through to consultation and pharmacy services.

The implementation of the system is expected to improve patient flow, eliminate the need for a ticketing system, and enhance the overall patient experience and satisfaction.