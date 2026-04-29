Stakeholders trained to tackle adolescent drug use in schools

As drug use among adolescents remains a major concern, authorities are equipping stakeholders in the education system with the relevant skills and knowledge to handle students using addictive substances.

Chairman of the National Council on Substance Abuse, Hadford Howell, says those working within schools play a critical role in the fight against drug abuse among adolescents, as informed and competent practitioners.

And this is why the NCSA organised a Signs and Symptoms of Drug Use workshop for guidance counsellors, social workers, education officers, safety officers and school attendance officers.

The NCSA also aims to strengthen understanding of substances, particularly through a session conducted by the Barbados Police Service Drug Squad, which gave participants direct exposure to the types of drugs currently in circulation.