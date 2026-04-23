Stalled tourism projects being revived says PM Mottley

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says long-stalled tourism projects in Barbados are finally coming back to life.

Among them, the former Four Seasons site at Black Rock, which has remained dormant for years.

She says these developments form part of a wider push to renew Barbados’ tourism product.

The Prime Minister was speaking at Pendry Barbados topping off ceremony in St. Peter.

And Ms. Mottley has urged developers to use Barbadian produce and arts.