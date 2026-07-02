Stamina and strategy on display at 2026 National Road Race admin Published: July 2, 2026 | Updated: July 2, 2026 1 minute read It was all about stamina and strategy as the Barbados Cycling Union recently staged its 2026 National Road Race. Ann-Marie Burke has more. Post navigation Previous: BBSA and UNDP partner on inclusiveness training programmeNext: Teenage officials praised after officiating BICO Primary Schools’ Football Finals Related Stories 1 minute read Barbados names squad for FIBA AmeriCup 2029 Pre-Qualifiers admin July 2, 2026 1 minute read Several teachers now better equipped to teach mathematics admin July 2, 2026 1 minute read Barbados cricketer Shaqkere Parris granted bail after battery charge in Antigua admin July 2, 2026 1 minute read Teenage officials praised after officiating BICO Primary Schools’ Football Finals admin July 2, 2026 2 minutes read BBSA and UNDP partner on inclusiveness training programme admin July 2, 2026 1 minute read UN official commends Barbados for leadership in population policy admin July 2, 2026 Regional News Barbados names squad for FIBA AmeriCup 2029 Pre-Qualifiers 1 Barbados names squad for FIBA AmeriCup 2029 Pre-Qualifiers July 2, 2026 Several teachers now better equipped to teach mathematics 2 Several teachers now better equipped to teach mathematics July 2, 2026 Barbados cricketer Shaqkere Parris granted bail after battery charge in Antigua 3 Barbados cricketer Shaqkere Parris granted bail after battery charge in Antigua July 2, 2026 Teenage officials praised after officiating BICO Primary Schools’ Football Finals 4 Teenage officials praised after officiating BICO Primary Schools’ Football Finals July 2, 2026