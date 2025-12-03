The Senate has adopted a report on the Standing Orders Committee that proposes changes to the Standing Orders in the Upper House that will allow hybrid sittings of the Senate.

Under the changes, while a quorum of nine physically present senators will be required to commence a sitting, there can be a combination of virtual and physical attendees once there are no fewer than five in the actual chamber.

A senator also has to be physically present to move a motion.

Senators joining sittings virtually will have to keep their cameras on and maintain the same dress code and decorum as required for being in the Senate in person.

President of the Senate, the Most Honourable Reginald Farley, explained the reason for the amendments.

Though the Senate has adopted the report of the Standing Orders Committee proposing the changes, senators will have to vote on the actual amendments at a later sitting.