State funeral for Sir Garfield Sobers set for July 29

The state funeral for National Hero, the late Sir Garfield Sobers, will be held at Kensington Oval on Wednesday, July 29, at 10:00 a.m.

This announcement comes from Minister of Health and Wellness Senator Lisa Cummins at a news briefing at the Ministry’s headquarters in Culloden Road to provide details on arrangements for the national event.

She says the body of Sir Garry will lie in state on the two days before the official funeral.

Plans are also in place for three commemorative events which will allow members of the public to share in honouring the life and legacy of Sir Garry.

Chief Executive Officer of the National Cultural Foundation, Carol Roberts, says these activities will be held on Thursday, Saturday and Monday, with details on Thursday’s event to be shared soon.