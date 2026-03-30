Former Government Minister and attorney-at-law, Stephen Lashley, has been elected as the Acting President of the Democratic Labour Party.

The announcement was made during a press conference last evening, where the DLP’s shadow cabinet was also named, with their lone Senator, Ryan Walters, to head finance and economic affairs.

Mr. Lashley says the public has a role to play in how the DLP goes forward, as they will be listening acutely to Barbadians regarding how to reshape the party.