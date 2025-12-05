There’s still no decision on whether Barbadians will get a VAT-free day this Christmas, but the likelihood appears to be very low.

Speaking to the media after delivering the feature address at the Combermere School Speech Day, Minister in the Ministry of Finance Ryan Straugh said no final determination has been made on whether there will be a return of VAT-free day.

But he also pointed out that the VAT holiday, last enjoyed in 2023, was given in 2021 and 2022 because of the economic challenges of the COVID-19 period, a situation that no longer exists.

Minister Straughn also confirmed that Barbadians eligible for the $1,300 reverse tax credit will begin receiving those payments as early as next week, just in time for the Christmas season.

Minister Straughn added that most income-tax refunds have already been paid, with only a few outstanding cases still under audit.

He also reported that the vast majority of solidarity payments have been issued by the National Insurance Department, with reconciliation underway for the remaining few.