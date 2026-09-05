Barbados’ Muffin Stollmeyer is through to tomorrow’s Women’s Over-40 Special Plate final at the World Squash Masters in Perth, Australia.

Stollmeyer produced a commanding performance in today’s semi-final, dispatching Australia’s Naomi Ireland in straight games, 11-1, 11-7, 11-3.

She will now face another Australian, Angela Strelow, in tomorrow’s final.

Meanwhile, a correction to an earlier report: Barbados’ leading men’s masters squash player, Mark Sealy, had actually reached the quarter-finals of the Men’s Over-65 competition, not the semi-finals.

Unfortunately, Sealy’s unbeaten run came to an end at that quarter-final stage as he was pushed to the limit by Australia’s Peter Gilbee before losing in straight games, 8-11, 10-12, 11-13.

Despite the defeat, Sealy produced an impressive run at the tournament.