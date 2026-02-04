Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Ryan Straughn, is cautioning voters against falling for empty tax-cut promises from the Democratic Labour Party.

Speaking at a Barbados Labour Party public meeting tonight in Parish Land, Christ Church, he charged that the DLP had its chance to ease the burden on Barbadians while in office, but instead increased taxes and the cost of living.

Mr. Straughn said, on the other hand, the BLP administration has spent the last five years rolling out a series of cost-of-living measures, and he said it will build on that record by delivering the commitments outlined in its manifesto.

However, the Christ Church East Central candidate stressed that those promises can only be fulfilled if supporters turn out to vote to ensure the BLP is re-elected.