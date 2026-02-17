Stroke remains leading cause of cardiovascular deaths in Barbados

One of the leading contributors to cardiovascular deaths in Barbados is stroke, and the figures are sobering.

Seven hundred and sixty-five strokes were recorded in 2022 in Barbados, and reports indicate that two to three cases are documented every day.

Health advocates say there is a pressing need for action.

The Heart and Stroke Foundation continues to raise awareness about the condition, emphasising that many strokes can be prevented through healthy lifestyle choices, early detection, and proper management of risk factors.

As part of its outreach and fundraising efforts, the Foundation is hosting an event on Saturday at the Holders Polo Club titled “Different Strokes: Polo Edition 2026.”

The initiative is being supported by CIBC Caribbean, which has contributed ten thousand dollars toward the cause.