A powerful 6.5 magnitude earthquake shook Antigua and Barbuda and neighbouring islands around 10:50 a.m. today.

According to reports, the tremor was strong enough to be felt across several parts of Antigua and Barbuda, with residents taking to social media shortly after the shaking began to share their experiences.

Early reports suggested many people experienced prolonged shaking lasting between 15 and 20 seconds, although there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Deputy Director of News and Current Affairs at ABS Antigua, Nicola Barriteau, spoke to CBC News about conditions on the ground before and after the earthquake.

Meanwhile, here in Barbados, the Barbados Meteorological Services issued a statement regarding the event.