Strong public support for national health initiatives

Minister of Health and Wellness Senator Lisa Cummins says members of the public have been responding positively to health and wellness initiatives being promoted and implemented by the Ministry.

Among the initiatives are National Movement Day and the National School Nutrition Policy, both of which are aimed at encouraging healthier lifestyles among Barbadians.

Speaking today at the Move Barbados National Health Fair at Queen’s Park, Senator Cummins said the initiatives continue to play an important role in promoting health and wellness across the country.

She said the programmes are particularly significant in the fight against non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which remain a major public health concern.

Minister Cummins, who is a former Minister of Energy and Business, says she is encouraged to see businesses and entrepreneurs exploring ways to incorporate healthy lifestyles into their operations.

She said the growing involvement of the business community is helping to create an ecosystem that supports healthier choices.

According to Minister Cummins, this approach can strengthen the country’s push towards healthier lifestyles and contribute to a better way of living for Barbadians.