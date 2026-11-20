A strong turnout is expected for the 2026 Barbados Golf Classic, with regional interest adding to the anticipation ahead of next weekend’s showcase at the Barbados Golf Club in Durants.

President of the Barbados Golf Association, Damian Edghill, says he is pleased with the response to registration, noting that participation from across the region is helping to boost the tournament’s appeal.

With the association boasting a solid membership base, Mr Edghill says the sport continues to experience significant growth across the island.