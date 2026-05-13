The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) wishes to advise the general public that due to a structural fire along Highway 2A in the area of Sion Hill, St. James, a traffic change will be in effect.

Vehicular traffic travelling along the Ronald Mapp Highway will be reduced to single lane traffic from its junction with Rock Dundo to its junction with 3rd Ave, Upper Carlton St. James.

Police personnel have been deployed to manage traffic; however, the public is advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.