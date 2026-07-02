Nathan Stuart and Zabrina Branker emerged as the 2026 EU-sponsored National Sports Council Primary Schools Road Tennis boys’ and girls’ champions after producing outstanding performances to capture the coveted national titles.

CBC’s Mellissa Farley reports.

St. Giles won the boys’ team title, with Westbury finishing second and Warrens third.

In the girls’ competition, Blackman and Gollop emerged winners ahead of St. Giles and Charles F. Broome.