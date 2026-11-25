Head boys and head girls from public and private schools across the island received their National Leadership Badges this evening.

The ceremony, which usually takes place during the annual Independence Day Parade, was held at the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley told the young leaders they would not always be perfect, but must be bold enough to apologise when they make mistakes.

She said that, above all else, people would recognise them for their humility and willingness to learn.

Minister of Educational Transformation Chad Blackman is also calling on the young leaders to use their positions to inspire their peers.