Students challenged to become peace builders
Students attending an International Day of Peace forum yesterday have been challenged to become peace builders in their schools.
The Very Reverend Dr. Jeffrey Gibson, Dean of the Cathedral Church of St. Michael and All Angels, says young people should not see themselves simply as future leaders.
He says true peace involves wholeness, right relationships and respect for others.
The seminar was organised by the St Michael Centre for Faith and Action and the Barbados Police Service.