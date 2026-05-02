Barbadian students are being urged to think beyond the classroom and step onto the global stage through fashion.

The message came from Principal of the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology, Ian Drakes, as students in the Garment Technology programme showcased their designs.

Mr. Drakes says the fashion industry is valued at over a trillion dollars worldwide, and he wants students to seize the opportunity.

Garment Technology Instructor Lisa Holder says the programme offers students far more than just fashion training.

According to Holder, participants gained valuable life lessons throughout the course, helping them better understand themselves as emerging designers.