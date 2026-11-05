Students from secondary and tertiary institutions across Barbados got a firsthand look at the evolving world of accounting and the career opportunities emerging within the profession.

The opportunity came during the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Barbados’ (ICAB) Student Symposium, “NextGen Impact: Shaping the Future of Work and Leadership”, held at the Cave Hill School of Business as part of Accountants Week 2026.

Participants heard from professionals who shared their unique career journeys and explored how emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, are transforming the workplace.

Addressing the symposium, ICAB President Damien Skeete urged aspiring professionals to develop skills beyond academics, stressing that strong interpersonal abilities and creativity will be critical for success in the future workforce.

He told the audience that the future will belong to those who commit to continuous learning and are able to adapt to changing times.

He encouraged students to invest in themselves and recognise the value they can bring to the wider world.