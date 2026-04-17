Students head to Panama for Spanish immersion programme

Twenty-three Barbadian students and teachers are set to gain a global edge as they travel to Panama for a Spanish immersion programme aimed at boosting language skills and economic opportunity.

The week-long initiative will see participants from St. Leonard’s Boys’ Secondary School fully immersed in Spanish language learning, culture, and real-world experiences.

The programme forms part of “SOMOS” – Spanish Opens More Opportunities – spearheaded by CAF – Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Minister of Education Transformation Chad Blackman describes the initiative as a strategic move to better position Barbados within a rapidly evolving global economy.

CAF’s regional manager for the Caribbean and representative in Barbados says the programme is designed to unlock opportunities and strengthen regional integration.

While in Panama City, students will attend classes at Ciudad del Saber and visit major cultural and historical sites, including the Panama Canal.

Principal Peter Cox says the experience goes far beyond academics.

The initiative forms part of a broader national strategy to strengthen Spanish proficiency and expand opportunities across trade, tourism, and education.