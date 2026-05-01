Students praised for analytical skills at National Wisdom AI Stock Market Game awards
“Transformation in action.”
That was the message from Acting Education Officer responsible for Planning and Development, Stephen Scott, at the recently held fifth National Wisdom AI Visual Stock Market Game awards ceremony at the offices of the Ministry of Education Transformation.
According to Mr Scott, the participants demonstrated strong analytical skills and engaged in responsible discussions, which are key components of the Ministry’s “Every Child in Barbados” initiative.
Trevor Thorpe reports.