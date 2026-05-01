Class four students at Hillaby Turners Hall Primary School have been provided with the supplies required for next week’s Common Entrance examination.

Through an initiative led by St Thomas Member of Parliament Gregory Nicholls and St Andrew MP Dr. Romel Springer, the youngsters were given pens, pencils, rulers and erasers.

Mr. Nicholls, who is also the Minister of Home Affairs and Information, included cricket gear in the donation.

He wished the children well in their exam.

His comments were echoed by Dr Romel Springer, who is also the Minister of State in the Ministry of Transport and Works.