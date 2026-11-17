Students are being reminded that they have a role to play in shaping the future of the country’s national energy plan.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy, Business Development and Commerce, Kevin Hunte, is therefore calling on them to become energy champions.

He made the appeal during the Barbados Sustainable Energy Youth Conference 2026, held at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre today.

The conference was held under the theme “Energy Matters – Shaping a Sustainable Future” and focused on youth engagement in sustainable energy.

Mr Hunte urged the students to consider the kind of island on which they want to live.