Students to gain insight into local construction industry

Students will be given an opportunity to gain greater insight into the local construction industry.

This will be through the Barbados Annual Construction and Design Conference, being held from October 14 to 18 at the Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lord’s Castle.

Students will attend the career showcase, participate in a schools’ design competition, as well as take part in a historic tour.

Senior Technical Officer at the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Council, Kimisha King, explains why it is important for students to participate in the event.

Ms. King was speaking on TV8’s Mornin’ Barbados.