Students urged to be brave ahead of Common Entrance exam

Class four students are being encouraged to be brave as they prepare to sit this year’s Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination (BSSEE) next Tuesday.

This is the message Minister of Transport and Works and Senior Minister, Kirk Humphrey, had for the students at Bay Primary who will be doing the examination.

He shared some tips on how to be brave with the students, as he gave them pencils, rulers and other tools to help them on that big day.

And Minister Humphrey wants the 11-year-olds to know that even if the examination did not go well for them, the results will not determine what happens with the rest of their lives.