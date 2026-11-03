Students urged to respect authority and avoid conflict

Students of St. Stephen’s Primary School have been urged to respect those in authority and develop positive images of themselves to avoid getting into trouble.

The advice came from Minister of Legal Affairs and Criminal Justice Michael Lashley.

He was addressing the students during a donation to the school from the Criminal Justice Research and Planning Unit, as part of activities to mark Crime Awareness Month.

Mr. Lashley explained the importance of listening to teachers to help them become good, upstanding members of society. He also advised the young students to avoid conflict.

Minister Lashley also raised concerns about individuals who cause disruptions at public events and outlined plans to strengthen the country’s laws to impose stricter penalties on those found guilty of such offences.