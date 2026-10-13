Students urged to use their abilities to shape their future

Students are being urged to use their abilities to help shape their future.

The advice comes from Chief Education Officer, Dr. Ramona Archer-Bradshaw.

She was addressing the opening of a student development workshop held at Erdiston Teachers’ Training College today.

Dr Archer-Bradshaw suggested that students use their ability to operate cellular phones and other devices to help shape their path.

The workshop was a precursor to a National Entrepreneurship Expo being planned by the Ministry of Education Transformation.

Participants included students from 15 secondary schools, the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology and the bachelor’s programme at Erdiston Teachers’ Training College.

The Education Chief further challenged the students to participate fully in all the workshop had to offer.