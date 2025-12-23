‘Sugar and Secrets’ Aims to Make Caribbean History Kid-Friendly

Author of Safe Space for My Wild Faith, Laura Nichols, is once again bringing knowledge to those who enjoy reading, this time through her book titled Sugar and Secrets.

Following the death of a dear friend earlier this year, she decided to put pen to paper and make Caribbean history accessible to children, just as they had always planned.

As a result, Island Hills, a three-part children’s book series, was born.

Ms. Nichols says the series is a mix of history and fantasy, with hidden themes incorporated.