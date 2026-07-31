A group of children is now better prepared to respond when disaster strikes, thanks to a summer programme aimed at teaching them essential disaster preparedness skills.

The young people were part of the Safe Coast BIM Summer Camp, hosted by the Ashley Lashley Foundation in partnership with the Department of Emergency Management.

Participants from the Cook Caribbean Camp also took part in the activity at the Main Guard Clock Tower at the Garrison Savannah today.

Our Vonardo Corbin has more.