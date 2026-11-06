(CNN) — A technology developed from research conducted on a Pacific island once owned by late Hollywood actor Marlon Brando is being tested in Western Australia, with the aim of helping to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Alex Gagnon and fellow oceanographer Julian Sachs, co-founders of Seattle-based Banyu Carbon, were researching the impact of ocean acidification on coral reefs at Tetiaroa, north of Tahiti, a decade ago when they realised their work could help address a global climate challenge.

“We were having to move a lot of carbon in and out of seawater,” explained Gagnon, an associate professor at the University of Washington.

He said he and Sachs began asking themselves: “What if we turned it backwards to actually pull carbon dioxide out of the air?”

Today, the company has established a unit on a strip of land in Western Australia to test a technology that uses dye and sunlight to remove carbon from the atmosphere.

“We’re the only process that does sunlight-driven carbon dioxide removal,” Gagnon told CNN.

Carbon dioxide removal refers to a range of techniques used to extract carbon pollution from the atmosphere and store it. Interest in the field has increased as the world faces the reality that maintaining a liveable planet will require not only drastic reductions in emissions but also the removal of some of the carbon pollution already in the atmosphere.

Conventional methods, such as tree planting, account for most existing carbon removal projects. However, there is growing interest in newer technologies. These include spreading crushed rock on land to trigger chemical reactions, mixing a form of charcoal known as biochar into soil and, as Banyu Carbon is doing, using a process called direct air capture to extract carbon from the atmosphere.

“There’s an explosion of people trying different technologies at the moment… carbon dioxide removal has gone massively up the radar,” said Steve Smith, an associate professor of greenhouse gas removal at the University of Oxford.

Advocates view these technologies as an important tool in the fight against climate change. However, many remain at an early stage, are expensive to develop and have yet to prove their effectiveness on a large scale.

The next few years will be a major test for the emerging industry.

Back in 2016, in the turquoise waters of Tetiaroa, Gagnon and Sachs were tasked with simulating the impact of rising levels of planet-heating pollution on a small patch of coral reef.

Part of their research involved finding a more efficient way to extract carbon from deep seawater and add it to the shallow water near the coral to simulate rising ocean acidity. They eventually settled on light-sensitive, carbon-absorbing molecules called photoacids.

The ability of photoacids – essentially dyes – to absorb and release carbon dioxide was revealed in 2013 research by the Australian Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO).

A decade later, Banyu Carbon secured an exclusive licence for the photoacids. Gagnon’s team at the University of Washington then spent three years developing the chemistry needed to remove carbon pollution from the air on a commercial scale.

The technology is now being demonstrated at CSIRO’s testing site just south of Perth in Western Australia.

The process works by drawing air into a pitch-black unit, where it is exposed to a water-based solution containing the dye molecules. The solution absorbs carbon dioxide before being passed through panels and exposed to sunlight. This turns the dye acidic, causing it to release a stream of carbon dioxide.

The captured carbon can then be stored or used in industrial processes, such as chemical manufacturing.

“Then, that dye just gets reused over and over and over and over again,” Gagnon said.

A key selling point of the technology is its low energy consumption. Unlike many other direct air capture methods, it does not require heat.

“We only need sunlight and air. There is no need for pipelines or large energy plants,” Gagnon said.

The demonstration unit can remove one ton of carbon from the air over 12 months. This is a very small amount compared with the scale of global climate pollution, and the carbon is being released again during the trial.

However, the aim is to demonstrate the technology’s potential for large-scale direct air capture and storage.

“It represents a big step forward towards commercialization,” Gagnon said.

With sufficient support, Banyu Carbon hopes to scale up the technology in the early 2030s, with each facility targeting the removal of about 500,000 tons of carbon annually at a cost of US$200 per ton.

Carbon removal has attracted considerable attention. A 2023 report by McKinsey projected that, under favourable conditions, the industry could become a US$1.2 billion sector by 2050. However, more recently, conditions have become less favourable.

Last year, prominent direct air capture company Climeworks, which operates two facilities in Iceland, announced plans to lay off about 20 per cent of its staff, citing economic uncertainty and shifting climate policy priorities.

This year, Microsoft, a key player in the carbon dioxide removal market, significantly reduced its investment in the sector, according to a Bloomberg analysis.

“At times we may adjust the pace or volume of our carbon removal procurement,” a Microsoft spokesperson said, adding that there had been no “change in ambition”.

The move was viewed as another potentially troubling sign for an industry that remains a long way from achieving large-scale operations.

Carbon removal projects currently extract about 2.2 billion tons of carbon from the air annually, with conventional methods such as tree planting accounting for 99.9 per cent of that total.

Newer technologies are growing rapidly but remove only about 0.002 billion tons. Direct air capture technology, such as Banyu Carbon’s, accounts for a tiny fraction of that amount, according to a recent scientific assessment.

Financing remains a major obstacle, said Mark Patel, a senior partner at McKinsey who focuses on climate technology.

“Lenders and financiers need a clear signal that the products have value in the market, which is uncertain for many solutions today,” he said.

He pointed to challenges including a lack of verifiable performance data, as well as difficulties with project execution and timelines.

Unlike electric vehicles and renewable energy, which can be sold into established automotive and electricity markets, the market for carbon removal must be created from scratch, said Giana Amador, executive director of the Carbon Removal Alliance, a non-profit trade association.

Companies can release carbon pollution into the atmosphere for free, she noted, leaving little incentive for them to pay to remove it. This makes demand heavily dependent on corporate climate policies, which can change with political conditions.

“The greatest existential threat to the carbon removal field is around demand,” Amador said.

Nevertheless, Amador remains optimistic. She said the sector had grown from a handful of companies about a decade ago to hundreds today, with businesses pursuing a diverse range of technologies.

She described the industry as being in its “messy middle” era.

“I think we’re in the early stages of a mature market, and I think we have costs coming down (and) technology is getting better,” she said.

So far, Banyu Carbon has raised US$8.5 million from investors and says it has secured buyers, including H&M and Shopify, through a US$500,000 pre-purchase contract.

Gagnon stressed that carbon removal technology cannot replace efforts to reduce planet-heating pollution.

“The lowest energy, best for the planet, cheapest carbon removal is not putting carbon dioxide in the atmosphere in the first place, right?” he said.

However, with the world continuing to burn fossil fuels and drive temperatures towards dangerous levels, he believes his work must now go beyond researching the effects of carbon pollution to finding ways to reduce it.

“You’ve got to be working on solutions, too,” he said. “Otherwise, it almost feels overwhelming.”