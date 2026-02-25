SurePay end-user convenience fee to take effect April 1, 2026

The sustainability and reliability of the SurePay service are essential to securing its future.

The company recently informed its customers that the introduction of an end-user convenience fee, effective April 1, 2026, is a result of the reduction of a cash management fee.

The SurePay service is built on one of the most technologically advanced electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) solutions globally.

It offers a multi-channel ecosystem that facilitates intelligent bill and payment exchanges among participating financial institutions, billers, and customers.

SurePay is a turnkey solution that enables seamless processing of customer bill payments directly within the local business environment.