Chairman of the Joint Select Committee, Dwight Sutherland, says the movement of people across borders is changing, and Barbados must position itself to respond to those new realities.

He made the comments in Parliament while moving a resolution to adopt the committee’s report on the Economic and Productive Sector 2026.

Sutherland said the challenge for Barbados is to develop legislation that protects national security and sovereignty while supporting economic growth and attracting investment.

The St. George South MP says one of the central issues is how Barbados can remain attractive to investors and skilled professionals without compromising its sovereignty or the integrity of its citizenship.