Stafanie Taylor produced a superb all-round performance as West Indies Women defeated Zimbabwe Women by eight wickets to complete a dominant 3-0 clean sweep of the T20 International series this morning in Harare.

Taylor claimed two for eight from four overs to help the Windies Women limit the hosts to 142 for six from their 20 overs.

Kelis Ndhlovu led that innings with an unbeaten 63, as Jahzara Claxton backed up Taylor with two for 35.

Taylor then smashed an unbeaten 64 from just 39 balls as West Indies successfully chased down the target, reaching 143 for two off 17 overs.

In the process, Taylor became only the fourth woman to score 3,000 runs and take 100 wickets in T20 Internationals.