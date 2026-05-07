Teacher training shifting towards technical and vocational education
A major shift is underway in teacher training in Barbados, with a stronger focus now being placed on technical and vocational education at one tertiary institution.
That transformation is already taking shape as a new cohort of educators from the Erdiston Teachers’ Training College prepares to enter the classroom.
The educators held a pre-graduation session ahead of Saturday’s ceremony.
We get more in this report from Deanzer Roberts.