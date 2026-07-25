The 2026 Commonwealth Games got off to a spectacular start in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday evening.

With the customary pomp and pageantry of the opening ceremony, Team Barbados entered the stadium led by King’s Baton Bearer, para swimmer Antwhan Boyce-Vaughan, and flag bearer, gymnast Erin Pinder.

Competition got underway Friday, with Barbados’ swimmers the first in action.

Jaiya Simmons and Toria Alleyne competed in the women’s 50-metre butterfly, with both finishing seventh in their respective heats. Simmons clocked 29.26 seconds to place 39th overall, while Alleyne’s time of 30.13 seconds saw her finish 42nd overall.

Meanwhile, Luis Sebastian Weekes and Joshua Ross took to the pool in the men’s 100-metre breaststroke.

Ross produced the better of the two performances, stopping the clock in 1 minute, 5.09 seconds to finish 25th overall. Weekes recorded 1 minute, 8.80 seconds, placing 36th.