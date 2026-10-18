Team Barbados is back home after a stellar performance at this year’s Huntsman World Senior Games in Utah, United States.

The squad of 28 athletes arrived at the Grantley Adams International Airport last evening and were greeted by family and friends.

Barbados won a total of 84 medals, and Team Manager Kathy Harper-Hall says she is extremely impressed with the showing.

Patrick Bourne described his experience at the Games after competing for over a decade.