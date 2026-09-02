Sixty to 80 households will benefit from the Team Mikey Charity’s back-to-school drive for 2026.

Today, the charity distributed backpacks, stationery and other essential items valued at about $30,000 to those in need.

Speaking from the Sugar Cane Mall in Bridgetown, Vice Chair and Co-founder of the Team Mikey Charity, Alison Mullin, says they try to outfit the children with all they need, taking some pressure off the parents.

While noting an increasing demand for items over the years, Founder and Chairman Michael “Mikey” Mercer highlighted the importance of the initiative.