Tech upgrades needed to improve case preparation & evidence management
Minister of Legal Affairs and Criminal Justice Michael Lashley is urging police officers to improve case preparation and evidence management.
Speaking at the Police Annual Conference, Lashley said poorly prepared files and disclosure delays contribute to slow justice.
He revealed that technology upgrades and improved systems must be explored.
Minister Lashley also emphasised the need for more community engagement so that people feel safer to share information and cooperate with the police.