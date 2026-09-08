Technique and Paradise got their 2026 Prime Minister’s Cup Football Competition campaigns off to winning starts on opening night.

At Friendship, Technique came from a goal down to beat L&R United 2-1 in the opening match.

Javon Young put United ahead in the eighth minute, but Technique responded with two goals before half-time.

Player of the Match Tarell Nightengale levelled the scores in the 14th minute before Zaiden Hackett put Technique ahead in the 33rd.

In the night’s second match, Paradise comfortably defeated Pro-Shottas Soccer School 2-0.

Tyrese Crawford broke the deadlock in the 28th minute, while Player of the Match Jaron Oughterson sealed the victory in the 90th.

Paradise could have extended their lead earlier, but Sheran Hoyte missed a late penalty.

The $100,000 tournament attracted Acting Prime Minister the Honourable Santia Bradshaw, Minister of Sports Charles Griffith and Senator Shane Archer on opening night.

The Prime Minister’s Cup continues on Friday with a double-header at Orange Hill.

Bagatelle face Cave Hill at 7 p.m., before defending champions Weymouth Wales begin their title defence against Notre Dame at 9 p.m.