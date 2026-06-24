Teen CEO Summer Camp investing in the future of Barbados

Investing in the future of our nation.

That is the vision that drives the dedicated partners involved in this year’s Teen CEO Summer Camp.

Returning partner and Business Development Manager at Payce Digital, Gail Welch, told the opening ceremony that her company’s involvement aligns perfectly with the core mandate behind the initiative.

The Payce Digital official says the Teen CEO Summer Camp initiative will empower young individuals to build a strong foundation for their careers, while encouraging creativity, critical thinking, and effective communication from an early age.