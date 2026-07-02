Teenage officials praised after officiating BICO Primary Schools’ Football Finals

The success of the recent BICO Primary Schools’ Football Finals, which were officiated entirely by teenage match officials, has reinforced the Ministry of Sports’ commitment to developing the next generation of referees and sports officials.

Minister Charles Griffith said the all-teenage officiating team proved that, with the right training and support, young people are capable of handling high-profile competitions with professionalism and composure.

He noted that the success of the initiative has encouraged the Ministry to place greater emphasis on developmental programmes aimed at recruiting, training and mentoring young officials across a range of sporting disciplines, adding that expanding officiating pathways is a key part of the Ministry’s long-term sports development strategy to ensure a steady pipeline of qualified match officials for the future.