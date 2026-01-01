The Barbados Police Service has arrested and charged two teenagers in connection with separate murders.

17-year-old Adae Xavier Scott, of Military Road, Bush Hall, St. Michael, has been charged with the murder of Timothy Trotman on December 22, 2025.

16-year-old Malik Isiah Blackman, of 4th Avenue, Park Road, Bush Hall, St. Michael, has been charged with the murder of Andy Arthur on December 21, 2025.

Both Scott and Blackman are scheduled to appear in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court on Friday, January 2, 2026.