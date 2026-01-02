Two teenagers appeared before Magistrate Alison Burke in the District ‘A’ Traffic Court today in connection with separate murder charges.

Seventeen-year-old Adae Xavier Scott of Military Road, Bush Hall, St. Michael, has been charged with the murder of Timothy Trotman, which occurred on December 22, 2025.

Sixteen-year-old Malik Isiah Blackman of 4th Avenue, Park Road, Bush Hall, St. Michael, has been charged with the murder of Andy Arthur, which occurred on December 21, 2025.

They were not required to plead to the indictable offences and have been remanded to the Barbados Prison Service at Dodds.

Both Scott and Blackman are scheduled to reappear before the court on Friday, January 30, 2026.