Ten Barbadians evacuated from UAE amid Middle East conflict

Ten Barbadians have been safely evacuated from the United Arab Emirates amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade confirmed in a statement today that the Barbadian nationals had sought support to leave the UAE, and the Government had facilitated their departure earlier this week.

It said the Embassy of Barbados in Abu Dhabi will continue to provide support to nationals who remain in the region through ambassador in Abu Dhabi, Annalée Babb, who has opted to stay there.

The ministry expressed appreciation to Dr. Babb and her team for their outstanding efforts to organise and execute the evacuation mission.

Senior Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Christopher Sinckler, also thanked the UAE authorities for the support provided.

What the ministry described as a very sensitive operation was realised through the combined efforts of several parties, including headquarters staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade; Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kerrie Symmonds; the Office of the Prime Minister of Barbados; and the Ministry of Finance.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is also indebted to Barbados’ former ambassador to the UAE, Gabriel Abed, special envoy for digital affairs, who played a pivotal role in the foreign mission’s success.

Senior Minister Sinckler says the Government is sensitive to the challenges being experienced by Barbadian nationals remaining in countries close to the conflict. He also reiterated Barbados’ desire for a diplomatic solution and a peaceful resolution of the hostilities.